OVERALL IMPACTS

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic in Segment 1 and 2.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Support your local businesses. Shop and dine local.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street.

Excavation will continue on the even-numbered side of this segment and later in the week they will shift to the odd-numbered side of the road to complete drainage. Expect temporary loss of driveway access when the excavation takes place in front of your property. Parking is available at the municipal parking lot.

The box cut for North Main Street is scheduled to start the week of September 14 near the Congregational Church and work towards just beyond the Stagecoach Inn on both sides.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street.

Fine grading the roadway subgrade will occur between Waterbury Sports and the Congregational Church Thursday (9/10).

Paving is scheduled for Friday (9/11) from Waterbury Sports, up Bank Hill, to the Congregational Church on both sides of Main Street. This includes paving of upper Elm Street. Expect heavy equipment activity and noise. There will be temporary loss of driveway access when the paving takes place out in front of each property.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will continue where new curbs are installed.

Poured concrete sidewalks continue where the curbs have been installed. Once the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately seven days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Watch for signage changes to enter and exit the Village Market/Kinney’s shopping center. Access will change when the sidewalks are poured. Park Row access will remain open.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project.

No significant construction scheduled at this time.

Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald.

They will be working on adjusting drainage structures and sidewalk ramps during some daytime hours and some nighttime hours at the roundabout.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.