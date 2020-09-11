Students in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) will be returning to the classroom two days a week starting on September 21. Schools will continue to operate at 50% capacity with one half of students in the classrooms on Monday and Tuesday and then remote Wednesday through Friday.

The other half of the students will be in person on Thursday and Friday and remote Monday through Wednesday. Teachers will be in the classroom four days a week and all learning will be remote on Wednesdays.