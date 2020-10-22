Overall Impacts

Paving – Expect delays Tuesday, October 27, through Friday, October30. Main Street and side streets.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Weekends are Construction Free!

Special Note: EFUD – Edward Farrar Utility District, the utility district for the village area, has contracted with J.A. McDonald to replace the waterline on lower Stowe Street from the intersection of Main Street to Bidwell Lane. This is not part of the VTrans Main Street project and is being completed under a separate contract through EFUD.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Permanent and temporary driveway pavement is scheduled for Friday, October 23. Expect about an hour or so of temporary loss of driveway access while this occurs.

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays starting Tuesday, October 27, through October 30.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Concrete sidewalks are being installed from Stowe Street to Foundry Street and at the intersection with Park Row, this week and next week.

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays starting Tuesday, October 27, through October 30.

Permanent driveway pavement is scheduled for Friday, October 23. Expect about an hour or so of temporary loss of driveway access while this occurs.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

New lampposts will continue to be installed.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays starting Tuesday, October 27, through October 30.

Town of Waterbury and Utility District Waterline Project on Stowe Street

Lower Stowe Street – Local utility project- EFUD waterline line replacement. Stowe Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic October 22-23 and October 26-30 from 8 a.m. until dark. There will be pedestrian access and businesses will be open. Bidwell Lane will be closed to thru traffic but will be accessible by Foundry Street.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.