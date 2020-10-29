Overall Impacts

Paving – Expect delays the week of November 2 due to paving on Main Street, side streets and gravel sidewalks. (Weather delay from the week of October 26.)

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Weekends are construction free!

Special Note: EFUD -- Edward Farrar Utility District (EFUD), the utility district for the village area, has contracted with J.A. McDonald to replace the waterline on lower Stowe Street from the intersection of Main Street to Bidwell Street. This is not part of the VTrans Main Street project and is being completed under a separate contract through EFUD.

Advertisement

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays the week of November 2.

On Thursday, October 29, work will be taking place at the Stowe Street/Union Street intersection to install new duct banks. Stowe Street will be closed at the dry bridge. Businesses are open.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

See below for other waterline impacts on Stowe Street for Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Concrete sidewalk installation from Waterbury Sports to Foundry Street.

Concrete sidewalk installation at the Main Street/Park Row intersection.

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays starting week of November 2.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

New street lighting will continue to be installed.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays starting week of November 2.

Town of Waterbury Waterline Project on Stowe Street

Lower Stowe Street – Local utility project- EFUD waterline line replacement. Pending a water test, Stowe Street may be temporarily closed to through traffic Thursday and Friday (October 29 and 30) while the new waterline is connected. There will be pedestrian access and businesses will be open. Bidwell Lane will be open.

Pending waterline work this last week of October, Stowe Street may be closed for thru traffic on Monday, November 2, for the new waterline interconnection at the intersection with Main Street. Stowe Street businesses will be open.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.