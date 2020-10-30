Election Day is November 3, 2020. Here’s how each town in The Valley will handle in-person voting on Election Day:

FAYSTON

In Fayston, 52% of registered voters have already handed in their ballots by mail. At this point, Fayston officials recommend that early voters drop their ballots off at a mail drop box at the front door of the Fayston Municipal Building rather than mailing them.

For those voting in person, the Fayston Municipal Building will be open to receive ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Fayston residents must bring the ballot that was mailed to them to the polling place. Those who have forgotten or misplaced their ballot will be asked to sign an affidavit to that effect and be provided with another ballot.

Masks and hand sanitizing will be required upon arrival. Pens will be provided. Surfaces and pens will be sanitized after each voter. Two people will be allowed to vote at a time, and those waiting in line to vote will be asked to maintain 6 feet of distance between one another.

The polling place, the Fayston Municipal Building, is located at 866 North Fayston Road in Fayston.

WAITSFIELD

In Waitsfield, Election Day voting will take place in the Waitsfield Elementary School gym between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. There will be three voting booths in the gym and one voter permitted per booth, with the exception of voters who live together and have quarantined together. Voters must bring their ballots.

Pens will be provided for those who don’t bring their own and will be sanitized after each use. Additionally, voting booths will be sanitized throughout the day. Voters must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart when waiting to vote.

The layout of the gym will be designed so that there is one-way traffic. Voters will enter via one door and then exit using another door on the opposite side of the gym.

WARREN

In Warren, Election Day voting will take place at the Warren Town Hall/Library at 413 Main Street in Warren Village between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The voting will take place in the basement of the town hall. There is an elevator for those who cannot use the stairs.

Like other voters in The Valley, Warren voters are required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Warren officials ask that people who are sick or have a fever stay away from the polling area. Voters must bring their ballots to the polls.

MORETOWN

In Moretown, Election Day voting will happen via drive-thru at Moretown Elementary School, located at 940 Route 100B. Moretown residents can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Moretown voters are required to wear a mask at all times and to stay in the car.

WATERBURY

In Waterbury, Election Day voting will take place in Thatcher Brook Primary School gym between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters must bring their ballots to the polls. Like other polling places, social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced. Poll workers will disinfect materials as voters pass through.

DUXBURY

In Duxbury, Election Day voting will occur via drive-thru at the Duxbury Town Office between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. It will not be held at Crossett Brook Middle School like it has been in years past. The town office is located at 5421 VT Route 100. There will be two voting lanes. The express lane will be for people that have their ballots completed and in a signed certificate envelope. Express lane users can simply drop the ballot in the ballot box and follow the lane back out to Route 100.

Those who arrive without a ballot will go in the other lane where they will fill out an affidavit to receive their ballot. Once their ballot is marked they will proceed to the check out and deposit the ballot.

“Please drop your ballot off early to make this election as easy as possible in these challenging times for our hard-working election staff,” said Duxbury town clerk Maureen Harvey.

Early ballots can be dropped off at the town office anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Residents can bring them to the office counter, one person at a time with a mask on, or they can drop them in a secure lock box outside the door anytime.