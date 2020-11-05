Main Menu

Overall Impacts

  • Paving – Expect delays the remainder of this week through the beginning of next week due to paving on Main Street, side streets and gravel sidewalks.
  • Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas. 

 

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

  • Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.
  • Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.
  • Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.
  • Stowe Street – Soil samples will be collected near areas where fuel tanks were removed. Scheduled for 11/12/20.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

  • Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.
  • Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.
  • Concrete sidewalk will continue to be installed near Waterbury Sports/Funeral Home, and at the Park Row West/Main Street intersection.
  • Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.
  • New street lighting will continue to be installed.

 

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project  

  • Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances. 

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

