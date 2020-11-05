Overall Impacts

Paving – Expect delays the remainder of this week through the beginning of next week due to paving on Main Street, side streets and gravel sidewalks.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.

Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

Stowe Street – Soil samples will be collected near areas where fuel tanks were removed. Scheduled for 11/12/20.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.

Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.

Concrete sidewalk will continue to be installed near Waterbury Sports/Funeral Home, and at the Park Row West/Main Street intersection.

Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.

New street lighting will continue to be installed.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.