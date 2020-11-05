Overall Impacts
- Paving – Expect delays the remainder of this week through the beginning of next week due to paving on Main Street, side streets and gravel sidewalks.
- Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.
Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street
- Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.
- Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.
- Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.
- Stowe Street – Soil samples will be collected near areas where fuel tanks were removed. Scheduled for 11/12/20.
Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street
- Paving Main Street: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.
- Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary asphalt for the winter.
- Concrete sidewalk will continue to be installed near Waterbury Sports/Funeral Home, and at the Park Row West/Main Street intersection.
- Driveway, sidewalk and walkway cleanup continues.
- New street lighting will continue to be installed.
Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project
- Paving: Expect one-way alternating traffic and delays.
The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.
Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.