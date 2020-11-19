Main Menu

Vermont Travel map

Overall Impacts

  • There will be no construction activities between noon on Wednesday, November 25, thru Sunday, November 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • Clean up of all areas continues. This includes walkways, sidewalks and driveways. 
  • Crews are working on the punch list to button up for the winter season. Work not completed now will resume in the spring.
  • Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where activities are taking place. 

 

 

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

  • Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary pavement for the winter.
  • New street lighting will continue to be installed in the downtown core. 
  • Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.

Segment 2.  Stowe Street to Park Street

  • Gravel sidewalks will receive temporary pavement for the winter.
  • Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.
  • Raising valve boxes in the roadway.
  • New street lighting will continue to be installed.

 

 

Segments 3 and 4.  Park Row to the end of the project  

  • No significant construction activities.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances. 

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300.

Waterbury VT
Ferro Jewelers