Overall Impacts
- There will be no construction activities between noon on Wednesday, November 25, thru Sunday, November 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Clean up of all areas continues. This includes walkways, sidewalks and driveways.
- Crews are working on the punch list to button up for the winter season. Work not completed now will resume in the spring.
- Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where activities are taking place.
Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street
- Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary pavement for the winter.
- New street lighting will continue to be installed in the downtown core.
- Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.
Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street
- Gravel sidewalks will receive temporary pavement for the winter.
- Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.
- Raising valve boxes in the roadway.
- New street lighting will continue to be installed.
Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project
- No significant construction activities.
The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.
Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300.