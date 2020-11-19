Overall Impacts

There will be no construction activities between noon on Wednesday, November 25, thru Sunday, November 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clean up of all areas continues. This includes walkways, sidewalks and driveways.

Crews are working on the punch list to button up for the winter season. Work not completed now will resume in the spring.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where activities are taking place.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Gravel sidewalks and driveways will receive temporary pavement for the winter.

New street lighting will continue to be installed in the downtown core.

Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Gravel sidewalks will receive temporary pavement for the winter.

Driveway, sidewalk, and walkway cleanup continues.

Raising valve boxes in the roadway.

New street lighting will continue to be installed.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

No significant construction activities.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300.