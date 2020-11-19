Moretown Elementary School (MES) will keep its students in remote learning for the rest of the week after an adult at the school tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, November 18. The school originally transitioned to fully remote learning on Monday, November 16, due to lack of staffing, and was supposed to be back to in-person learning on Thursday, November 19. However, given the new Moretown case, unrelated to the recent Harwood case, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) administration decided to keep the MES building closed for the rest of the week.