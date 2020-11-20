Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) will host a public flu clinic Friday, November 20, at Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Ashley Lafirira, RN, CVHHH’s long-term care and public flu clinic coordinator said that getting the flu shot is especially important this year. “It reduces the likelihood that you will get sick with the flu and lowers the impact of respiratory illness on the broader community. It’s one important step you can take to protect yourself and the people around you,” Lafirira said.

Here are the details:

Vaccines are available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

Most insurances are accepted.

All attendees must wear a face mask and will be screened upon arrival.

Strict social distancing will be enforced.

No appointments are needed. Vaccines are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call CVHHH’s Flu Hotline at 802-224-2299 or visit www.cvhhh.org/flu2020. Be well and stay safe.