The board of the Skatium has voted to keep the rink closed for the 2020/21 season due to COVID-19. The decision was made after careful review of COVID-19 data and trends, guidance issued by the state of Vermont and procedures and operational protocols required to keep employees and customers safe.

“We regret having to make this decision,” said Don Swain, board chair. “We understand how important the rink is to the community and considered multiple options to keep it open. But in the end, the option that made the most sense was the one we liked least, closing the rink for the season.”

While the rink is closed, the board will continue its work toward creating a new covered and expanded rink, which will not only provide an enhanced skating experience, but will also be a four-season recreational and event facility for the Mad River Valley community. More information and details on the future project will be released in early 2021. For more information, to get involved or to donate contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .