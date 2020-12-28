Green Mountain Transit (GMT) has begun another season of bus service in the Mad River Valley. While COVID-19 has changed things this year, GMT is still committed to offering high quality and convenient bus service.

The following modifications are in effect for the 2020-21 ski season:

Saturday evening Ssrvice will not operate this year.

On-board capacity is limited to nine passengers on the small, white cutaway buses; 16 passengers on the larger, blue Gillig buses.

Passengers are required to wear a face covering on all GMT vehicles, this includes children 2 and older.

For everyone’s safety people who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, should not board the bus, nor should those who have traveled outside of Vermont and have not self-quarantined per state guidelines. People who have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 in the past 14 days should not board the bus.

GMT is taking necessary steps to protect the health and safety of riders and GMT employees with increased cleaning and sanitation at stations and on vehicles.

This includes:

Cleaning and disinfecting vehicles regularly.

Cleaning and disinfecting GMT property.

Bus operators are required to wear a cloth face covering unless there is a compartment barrier installed on the vehicle.

GMT has gone fully digital with the bus schedule this year, a copy of the 2020-21 schedule can be requested by contacting GMT at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by visiting ridegmt.com/wp-content/uploads/MRV2020.pdf.