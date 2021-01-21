Vermonters who are 75 and older can begin registering for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, January 25. Distribution of shots will begin at a variety of locations around the state on January 27.

The state will have a portal where people can register online and people are urged to use the portal to the maximum extent possible. There will also be a phone number to call. Those who can help loved ones over 75 register for a vaccine via the portal are asked to help them if they lack the technical skill.

The portal is not live, nor has the phone number been released yet. Both will be made public at some point this weekend or Monday morning. The Valley Reporter will post the information at www.valleyreporter.com and on social media as soon as it is available.

