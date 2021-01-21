The Mad River Valley Chamber is planning the next installment of its community conversation series. This one will feature a panel discussion of The Valley's restaurant sector and is scheduled for Monday, January 25, at 6 p.m. (see access information below). The panel will include a group of owners and other stakeholders representing various segments of the local restaurant business.

The purpose is to discuss how the restaurant community has responded to the pandemic crisis, how they are striving to meet the needs of residents and visitors and what the future holds for the sector. The hope is that it will help to share with the community what the restaurants are going through, the challenges, concerns and aspirations for the future.

"This should be an excellent opportunity for members of the Mad River Valley community to connect with this vital part of our local economy," said chamber executive director Eric Friedman. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions to be asked of the panel.

The most recent community conversation involved the outlook for the ski season with representatives from the ski areas and the lodging community. It was extremely well attended and the feedback afterwards was exceedingly positive. In the future, we plan to host other conversations regarding; the arts in the MRV, lodging local food and beverage makers, retailers, real estate, construction/the trades and the rise of consultants and other home-based businesses.

