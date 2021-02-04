To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont, people may not gather with anyone they don’t live with.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, said Tuesday, February 2, that though Vermont has been very focused on vaccination, “We cannot ignore the work we’ve been doing -- and still need to do -- to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“You know it by now, and it’s as critically important today as it has been for nearly a year: 6-foot spaces, masks on faces, uncrowded places,” Dr. Levine said. “We also still need to avoid gathering with people we don’t live with right now.”

COVID-19 finds its way into gatherings, and once it does, it spreads easily. And then it spreads again, from person to person, into households, workplaces, houses of worship and beyond, leading to more concerning community spread, he said.

“We’ve worked so hard at this for so many months now, please don’t let up now. Not when we’re so much closer to being protected by a vaccine,” Dr. Levine said.

