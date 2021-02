The following are updated sites and dates for COVID-19 testing in Waitsfield:

Saturday, February 6, Waitsfield Telcom parking lot, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 13, Waitsfield Telcom parking lot, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 14, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 20, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 21, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 27, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 28, Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.