Fred Messer is running as a write-in candidate for the three-year term on the Waitsfield Select Board that is presently held by Paul Hartshorn.

Messer said he is motivated to run by traditional Vermont values of honesty and integrity from an informed viewpoint.

“It is impossible to govern without using current technologies to carry out a modern leader's duties. I am computer literate,” he said.

“When the select board voted down a local order mandating the wearing of a protective mask in public places, as town health officer, I issued an emergency health order overruling their vote. I did that for the public health of our community,” Messer said.

Messer is a Waitsfield native with a long history of service to the state and the town.

“My family has lived in Waitsfield from before Waitsfield was chartered as a town. When Benjamin Wait came to Waitsfield to settle, he brought 70 families with him. I claim ancestry to seven of those families. I am a write-in candidate to give residents the opportunity for choice. Only through choices can we improve our town governance,” Messer said.

He is now serving as Waitsfield town health officer and Waitsfield emergency management director. He serves as the incident commander coordinating with the emergency managers of the Mad River Valley for the collective response to COVID 19.

Additionally, he serves as the commissioner of the local Scouting organization, the commander of the Mad River American Legion Post #75 and is a member of the United Church of Christ and the Waitsfield Historical Society. He has served as Waitsfield's grand juror, master of the Masonic Lodge during Tropical Storm Irene, which provided volunteer space and community assistance during the recovery effort. He is an Army veteran of 32 years.

“I'm asking for your vote as a write-in candidate in the upcoming town election for the three-year select board member. To vote for me, you need to legibly write my name, "Fred Messer," for the correct election, "three-year term for select board," and must check the box. Your vote will not count if you do not do these three things,” he said.