Jordan Gonda is seeking election to the final year of a three-year seat on the Waitsfield Select Board. She was appointed to the board last December to fill the vacancy left by Darryl Forest, joining the board as it worked on the FY22 budget, a virtual Town Meeting and other issues such as the General Wait House and affordable housing.

She previously served on the Waitsfield Planning Commission from 2014 to 2020 and the Mad River Valley Housing Coalition from 2019 to 2020.

Gonda has been a Waitsfield resident since 2011 and a Vermont resident since 2008.

“Growing up in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania, I learned early on about the importance of local governance and how planning and decision-making can impact the functionality and character of communities,” she said.

She graduated from Vermont Law School in 2010 with degrees in law and environmental law and policy. Her career has exposed her to many facets of government and public service, including work in the State House for Legislative Council, the Vermont Superior Court and advocacy positions. She is currently an attorney for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. She and her husband Rudy are currently building their own home in Waitsfield. They welcomed their first child, Ridge, in late February 2020.

Her motivation to seek the seat, she said, is to be an engaged resident and give back to the community.

“Continued participation on the board will contribute perspectives that are currently underrepresented on many of the town's boards. As a young resident, I’ve experienced many of the challenges that young people face in relocating to Waitsfield and putting down roots here. As a new parent, I see the potential challenges to young families in securing a sustainable lifestyle here in Waitsfield,” she said.

“My main interest in serving on the board centers on ensuring a sustainable future for Waitsfield that honors the history and qualities of the town that make it extraordinary. I believe this balance can be achieved through work on issues like the promotion of affordable housing initiatives, enhancing recreational opportunities, being thoughtful about future development and land use types throughout Waitsfield and conserving agricultural and natural resources,” she added.