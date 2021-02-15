Sal Spinosa is running for a two-year seat on the Waitsfield Select Board.

He said he has the experience, dedication and attention to detail needed to continue to be an asset to the board, its work and the people of Waitsfield.

Spinosa has been part of numerous board iterations and said he has learned valuable lessons from every member over the years. He noted that he has dealt with many significant personnel changes, made important input to budget development and helped bring town debt back from the brink.

“I oversaw significant town litigation, was incident commander when Tropical Storm Irene struck and contributed to the analysis leading to the town water system. I was a member of the Energy Committee and the planning district and remain a member of the Solid Waste Alliance. I was vice-chair of the board for years and chair for one term,” he said.

“The town has many issues before it and always will. That’s just the nature of a small, beautiful Vermont town with varied attributes, a dynamic population and a range of cultural, economic and civic pressures,” he said.

He said he is committed to the following principals regardless of the issue before the town: 1) thoroughly vet the subject matter; 2) invite, and at times urge, public input; 3) employ public transparency wherever possible; 4) seek legal oversight when necessary; 5) render a concise, understandable decision, 6) insist on being held accountable.

“The decisional process is at its best when the board adheres to these simple but essential principles,” he noted.

Spinosa has been a state prosecutor (CA) and assistant U.S. attorney. Over time he specialized in environmental enforcement, both in the Sacramento DA’s office and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. He has a masters in environmental law. In addition, he taught environmental law and climate change and energy policy at Champlain College.

“Stay safe; mask up; vote,” he urged.

He and his wife Debi live with Noelle, their fifth rescued greyhound.