March 14
- Sugarbush will suspend operations Sunday LINK
- The Valley Players Cabin Fever Follies has been canceled this weekend due to ongoing health concerns.
- The Mad River Valley Recreation District’s regular monthly meeting, scheduled for March 17 is cancelled.
- Sugarbush Wall of Fame event that was to be held on Friday, April 3 has been cancelled.
- Waitsfield United Church of Christ Sunday service will take place online via zoom. See website for details.
March 13
- A letter to the community from Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Brigid Nease. LINK
- The COVID-19 test for a member of the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) community came back negative, according to Superintendent Brigid Nease. Nease said that there are now 10 staff/students without symptoms being monitored. LINK
- The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) is monitoring seven staff members and students for symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19, based on self-reporting of travel. LINK
VPA cancels remainder of winter sports season. LINK