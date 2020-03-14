As businesses, events, groups, and people are affected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we will be making updates below.

March 14

Sugarbush will suspend operations Sunday LINK

The Valley Players Cabin Fever Follies has been canceled this weekend due to ongoing health concerns.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District’s regular monthly meeting, scheduled for March 17 is cancelled.

Sugarbush Wall of Fame event that was to be held on Friday, April 3 has been cancelled.

Waitsfield United Church of Christ Sunday service will take place online via zoom. See website for details.

March 13