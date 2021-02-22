Paul Hartshorn is seeking reelection to a three-year-term on the Waitsfield Select Board

“I am a hardworking Vermonter. I was born in The Valley and have made it my lifelong home. You can find me logging, maple sugaring or milling lumber as well as responding to all fire department calls,” he said.

He said that Waitsfield is very important to him and that he’s served the town in various positions for over 60 years.

He served as the chair of the Waitsfield Elementary School board and chair of the Harwood Union High School board, served on the Waitsfield Cemetery Commission, the Waitsfield Conservation Committee, Waitsfield Select Board and as assistant chief and interim chief of the Waitsfield-Fayston Volunteer Fire Department.

“Waitsfield’s financial status is an area I observe carefully. We need to be very conscientious of the financial means of all tax-paying citizens. I especially try to look out for those that are on fixed incomes and young families with limited incomes,” he noted.

If reelected to the select board where he currently serves as chair, he said his goals going forward are to replace the town garage as it is an unsafe work space; to come to a decision regarding what is best for the Wait House; and to repair the East Warren Road.