COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Valley residents who receive care from Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) last week and are continuing for local patients and others in Central Vermont who are served by CVHHH.

CVHHH is administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. CVHHH’s vaccine team, led by Ashley Lafirira, RN, and Jodi Demell, LPN, is distributing the vaccine to individuals in the community currently active on CVHHH service who are homebound and unable to go in person to one of the state-run public clinics. CVHHH will also vaccinate a person’s caregiver if that individual is 75 years or older.

CVHHH is expecting additional allotments of the vaccine and will partner with local EMS as needed to reach all eligible, homebound Central Vermonters. This is a critically important development in Vermont’s fight to eradicate COVID-19, and CVHHH is a proud partner in this effort.

Please call 223-1878 and ask to speak with Emily McKenna if you have questions about vaccine eligibility.