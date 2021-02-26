Town Meeting is next week on March 2 and while voters can go to their polling places to cast their ballots (with appropriate COVID-19 precautions) there will be no actual meetings taking place.

All town business will be conducted via Australian ballots which many voters have already received via mail. Those who have not received ballots can get them on March 2. Ballots that have been received can be dropped off at town offices before March 2 and at the polling places until 7 p.m. on March 2. Voters can call their town clerks to make appointments to pick up ballots prior to March 2.

Warren, Fayston and Moretown held their pre-Town Meetings this week, all via Zoom. They were well attended, with 54 people at the Fayston meeting, 45 at the Moretown meeting and 22 at the Warren meeting. Waitsfield will hold its pre-Town Meeting on Monday, March 1, by Zoom. Information on how to participate is on the town website. Duxbury will hold its pre-Town Meeting in person and via Zoom on Friday, February 26, at 6 p.m. at Crossett Brook Middle School. Zoom information is on Page 5 of the town report and on the town website.

Because of COVID-19 ballots for the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) budget will not be comingled before counting. Each town will count and report its own HUUSD budget numbers.

WAITSFIELD

As of February 24, 243 absentee ballots had been sent out in Waitsfield. They can be dropped off before March 2 at the town offices and on March 2 at the Waitsfield Elementary School. Waitsfield voters will also be asked to weigh in on a nonbinding vote about whether or not to allow retail cannabis sales in the town. The town would need to hold a binding vote on the issue at a later date, depending on the outcome of the Town Meeting vote. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WARREN

In Warren, voters can call or email the Warren town office for ballots to be mailed to them, or make an appointment to come in and vote. To return a ballot, they can be dropped off in one of the several drop boxes at the Warren Municipal Building, or be handed off in person. The Warren Town Hall/Library will be open on March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting on Town Meeting Day. So far, the town has received 103 ballot requests and according to town clerk Reta Goss, “More are coming in every day.” This year, Jonathan Young is seeking a seat on the HUUSD Board.

In Fayston, town clerk Patti Lewis had sent out 84 ballots as of February 24. HUUSD Board member Theresa Membrino is seeking reelection to her three-year term. Fayston voters will also be asked whether they want to continue the practice of tax bills being mailed out and due 30 days later, not considered late until November 1. Fayston voters will cast ballots at the Robert Vasseur Town Hall on North Fayston Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DUXBURY

In Duxbury, voters can request a ballot by calling or emailing the Duxbury town office. In-person drive-thru voting will be available on March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town office. For those who want to vote before March 2, there is a ballot drop box inside the town office that is accessible when the town office is open. Those who have already filled out their ballots when they come to vote in person on March 2 can go through the “express lane” at the Duxbury town office drive-thru. So far, the town has received 88 ballot requests. This year, Brian DallaMura is running for a seat on the HUUSD Board. The town is asking its voters to approve the sale of cannabis in the town. Additionally, the town is asking voters to approve a $250,000 bond for repairing the town garage.

MORETOWN

In Moretown, all ballots have already been mailed to all active voters. Moretown residents can drop off their ballots at the town’s drop box located on the front porch of the town office. Before Town Meeting Day, those who want to vote in person can do so by calling the town office and setting up an appointment. On Town Meeting Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town office. Two Moretown residents are running for an open seat on the HUUSD Board this year. Kristin Rogers is running for reelection, and Sam Rosenberg is challenging her seat. One notable article on Moretown’s ballot this year is one asking residents to vote on Moretown’s withdrawal from the school district.