Sarah Schoolcraft and Chris Neville have been hired as the new co-principals of Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury. They replace outgoing principal Denise Goodnow.

Sarah Schoolcraft has spent the past two years as the assistant principal at Thatcher Brook. “Thatcher Brook is a place I truly enjoy coming to each and every day. When Ms. Goodnow announced her upcoming retirement, I knew that I wanted to continue to be part of the leadership of Thatcher Brook,” she said.

She has worked as a classroom teacher, special educator and instructional coach in both Vermont and Massachusetts, with students in grades preK through six. Her most recent teaching experience was at Williston Central School as a third- and fourth-grade teacher for nine years.

She graduated from UVM with a degree in elementary education and holds an M.Ed. from Lesley University in curriculum and instruction. She is also a licensed special educator and an adjunct faculty with the Vermont Higher Education Collaborative. Sarah loves working with students in the primary and intermediate grades and believes that all children can meet with success in learning, and that relationships are the foundation that all students need first. She is passionate about classroom and behavior management and curriculum, including social justice and antiracist education and working to meet the needs of all students in inclusive settings. She is a co-chair of the HUUSD Task Force for Antiracism (TFAR).

Originally from Niskayuna, New York, she now resides in Duxbury. She lives with her three children Alex (14), Paris (9) and Joel (5), her wife, one dog and two cats. Outside of education, Sarah has worked as a swim instructor, lifeguard, florist and coach of rowing and swimming. She is a mediocre runner, loves to read memoirs and is a big fan of Jazzercise. The pandemic has introduced her to the world of cross stitch.

CHRIS NEVILLE

Chris Neville has spent the last seven years serving two different school communities as their principal. Prior to being a principal, he was an assistant principal, and before that he was a special education teacher.

“I am so honored to serve as one of Thatcher Brook Primary School’s co-principals for the 2021/2022 school year. I believe strongly that being an educator provides me with a unique opportunity to inspire students to be the best versions of themselves. It is important to me that we guide children’s development academically and social/emotionally. We must foster their creativity, support their natural curiosity and show students that they can truly be leaders of their own learning. I am excited to join a talented team of educators at Thatcher Brook and continue the strong tradition of doing great things for kids. I look forward to meeting you in the coming months,” he said

He holds a bachelor' degree from Springfield College in rehabilitation and disability studies; a master’s degree in special education from Simmons College; and a master’s degree in administrative leadership and policy studies from the University of Colorado, Denver. His wife, Becca, is a speech/language pathologist and also works with elementary students.

Chris and Becca have spent the last 14 years living in Colorado but they are originally from the Northeast. They are excited to return home to be closer to their families and give their children the opportunity to see their grandparents and aunts and uncles more often. Neville was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Saratoga Springs, NY, and Becca is from Goffstown, NH. They have two children, Autumn (age 4) and Rocco (age 1). Chris believes the Waterbury area will be the perfect fit for his family, as he and his wife have great memories volunteering at Mount Snow’s adaptive ski program in college.