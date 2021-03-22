Back in May, Mountain Rose Yoga in Waitsfield was offering outdoor yoga classes with a maximum of nine students per class, keeping the studio open only for retail. Those who didn’t feel comfortable attending classes in person could sign up for online classes hosted by studio owner and yoga teacher Ana Del Rosal.

Now, Mountain Rose Yoga has transitioned to a hybrid yoga model, offering both in-studio and online classes. Moreover, the studio is also accepting a variety of acupuncture clients while adhering to the state’s safety guidelines.

“Things are going really well,” said Del Rosal. “Since June, we have been offering yoga classes in compliance with state guidelines in studio.”

This means that Mountain Rose has limited its indoor class capacity to eight people per class, all of whom must wear masks and stay 6 feet or more apart in class. As for the studio’s acupuncture clients, treatments are timed 30 minutes apart in order to limit potential virus transmission.

“This also gives us time to clean the space,” said Del Rosal. “We are beginning to look at adding additional classes and teachers on the schedule as more people have the vaccine and wanting to come back to yoga.”

As for the studio’s online classes, currently Del Rosal is offering two weekly classes via Zoom.

“In October we launched an online yoga library offering a wide variety of classes and time frames for people to practice at home. They can take yoga, Pilates, meditation or myofascial release classes with me,” said Del Rosal.

These online library classes vary from 10 to 60 minutes. “This online library is a paid subscription and has been a big part of keeping our yoga community united and vibrant,” said Del Rosal.

While yogis are now safely allowed to practice inside, Del Rosal may reincorporate some outdoor classes into the schedule as the weather gets warmer. “Just today, my students asked me if we are going to continue the outdoor classes this year. They were a huge success!” she said.

Anyone can shop at the store, or join a yoga class, as long as they comply with health guidelines. “We are accepting new yoga students and acupuncture clients, as long as they are following state guidelines,” said Del Rosal.

“We are looking forward to turning the spigot and being able to offer more classes in the near future,” said Del Rosal. ‘We are grateful that The Valley has supported us through this challenging year.”

VALLEY GLOW

The Waitsfield yoga studio, Valley Glow, which closed at the start of the pandemic, remains closed indefinitely. Valley Glow yoga instructor Misa Dikengil said she has no plans for the studio space. In the meantime, other Valley Glow instructors have been teaching independently online, while others have chosen to take a break from teaching.

Regarding her own plans, Dikengil said, “I plan to continue Yoga for Adults Living with Disabilities and private yoga therapy under a new business name. Sessions will most likely be online.”

While Valley residents cannot support Valley Glow directly, Dikengil encourages people to support The Valley yoga community as a whole. “Take good care of yourself! Keep doing yoga and support other local yoga studios and teachers,” said Dikengil.