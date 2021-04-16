VTrans and the contractors are back to pick up where they left off in December. Items to complete over the next few months include: sidewalks, walkways, complete the installation of the new lampposts, landscaping, signage, a final layer of pavement, final line striping and a punch list of items from last year and this year. The overhead utility lines will gradually be removed by utilities by July 2022. This project is scheduled to be completed in August 2021 with the bulk of the work completed in July. The heavy construction is complete. Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place. Pay attention to changing work locations and traffic flow.

Segment 1. North Main Street from railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Work has begun on North Main Street by the railroad bridge and working up towards the downtown core to remove the temporary asphalt on the driveways and sidewalks to prepare for new concrete sidewalks. Advance announcements for the concrete placement will be made by email, direct contact, and WDEV with updates. If workers are blocking driveways as they progress through the construction area and people need to get in or out of their driveway, people are asked to let the workers know and they will make accommodations. When the new concrete is poured, vehicles will need to park offsite for several days until the concrete has cured. Neighbors can park at the municipal office building and library during this time.

Special note:

The current work on lower Stowe Street is a town project although the work crew is the same. Coordination between the two projects is taking place. Excavation on lower Stowe Street to install a new sewer line will wrap up by April 23. After that the Dry Bridge will have some work done that will result in rerouted traffic – date to be determined. New granite curbs and sidewalks on the Senior Center side of lower Stowe Street will take place later in the month. Paving will take place when the weather conditions allow. There will be time periods that lower Stowe Street will be closed to thru traffic but will always be open after construction hours and weekends. Signage will direct traffic. Pedestrians will have access except when the new sidewalks are poured on the Senior Center side later this month.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Street

Areas are being prepped for new stamped concrete on the old TD Bank side of South Main Street.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project