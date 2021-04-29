Dear HUUSD Community:

Today, we learned about a fourth-grade student who tested positive with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Thatcher Brook Primary School. Our contact tracing has begun and we are working with the Vermont Department of Health. If you do not receive a call within 24 hours from Principal Goodnow or the nurses, you are not a close contact. The student testing positive did not ride the bus. We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms.

The most important things you can do:

Make sure your child is wearing a mask.

Make sure your child is washing their hands.

Keep your child home if they are sick.

Call your primary care provider if you or your child has symptoms of COVID-19.

People who may have been exposed will be notified:

Anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus and will be asked to quarantine, which means staying home and away from other people for up to 14 days. Read more about what it means to quarantine here.

If you are identified as someone who may have been exposed, someone from either TBPS or the Health Department will notify you and will provide information and guidance on quarantine and other recommendations. If the Health Department calls, make sure to answer the phone or call them back.

Learn more about what happens when there is a case in a school.

Supporting our School Community

In order to maintain everyone’s privacy, we cannot disclose who in our community has tested positive. Remember that we are all at risk of getting this virus. These “COVID-19 cases” are our friends and family, and we need to be understanding and supportive. People with COVID-19 often experience uncomfortable symptoms and emotional stress. Instead of participating in speculation or gossip, offer to help community members who are affected by quarantine. With creative action from all of us, we will get through this period of anxiety and disruption. We thank you for your investment in the health and wellbeing of our school community.

What is COVID-19?

A new coronavirus causes COVID-19, which is an illness that was discovered in 2019. Coronaviruses are a type of virus that are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. There are many kinds of coronaviruses including some that cause respiratory illnesses, like the common cold. The specific symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Headache

How does COVID-19 spread?

COVID-19 spreads mainly from having close contact with someone who has a COVID-19 infection. The virus is thought to spread by droplets from person to person when they speak, cough, or sneeze. Droplets travel less than 6 feet. When droplets from another person get in your mouth or nose you can inhale into your lungs. This virus can be spread by people without symptoms.

How can parents and guardians help prevent COVID-19 from spreading?

If your child is sick, keep them home.

Make sure members of your household wash their hands often using soap and water for 20 seconds.

Make sure every member of your household covers their coughs and sneezes with a tissue or their elbow, and then washes their hands afterwards.

Wear a mask in public when you cannot stay 6 feet apart from other people.

We are working with the Health Department to keep our community safe.

Learn more about getting tested in Vermont. Testing is available at the following places and times:

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Monday 9-2

Tuesday 1-5

Wednesday 4-7

Thursday 1-5

Friday 9-2

Saturday 9-2

Sunday 9-12

Berlin: 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road, Berlin (Behind Burger King) This is now a drive-thru location

Monday 9-2

Tuesday 12-4

Wednesday 4-7

Thursday 9-2

Friday 4-7

Saturday 9-2

Sunday 12-4

Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4355 Main St, Waitsfield

Saturday 9-2

We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you. With your participation, we believe we can create a safe and fun experience for your children.

Many thanks,

Brigid Nease, Superintendent