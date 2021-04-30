For the record, Pat Travers is not the municipal project manager for the Waitsfield Village West Sidewalk project for the town. He is the project manager for the resident engineer consultant. He works for GPI (Greenman-Pedersen Inc). The resident engineer consultant is responsible for overseeing the work of the contractor to ensure that it is being built to the contract drawings and specifications. Travers reports that he has a full-time inspector at the project site, effective April 27. With the departure of town administrator Trevor Lashua, the town has contracted with the Central VT Regional Planning Commission to provide the municipal project management for the project. Their appointee is Christian Meyer.

The contractor did submit its environmental protection and sedimentation control plan (EPSC Plan) and traffic control plan and they have been reviewed. Waitsfield issued a notice to proceed to Weston on Monday, April 26, 2021, and Weston tentatively plans to mobilize and begin construction on April 28. Travers reports that startup is contingent upon delivery of precast concrete catch basins by the manufacturer. Weston intends to commence catch basin installations this week at the northern end of the project in front of the Valley Players Theatre. Once those basins are installed, excavation work will begin for the sidewalk in the same area of the project. During the catch basins work, traffic will be reduced to alternating one-way movement at times, so motorists should plan on some minor delays. When the sidewalk work begins, a pedestrian detour will be established, directing sidewalk users to cross over to the east side of Main Street.