The Waitsfield Select Board has offered the town’s planning and zoning administrator the position of town administrator.

After an April 26 executive session, the board came back into open session and voted unanimously that board chair Jon Jamieson present the town’s offer to Annie Decker Dell’Isola who had been the planning and zoning administrator until she was appointed interim town administrator on April 12.

“Annie was by far the best candidate out of the pool. She has great staff management experience from prior positions and had a strong interest in the career path. It’s a very competitive market for town administrators right now, and we are very lucky to keep her on staff,” Jamieson said.

If she accepts, Decker Dell’Isola will replace Trevor Lashua who joined the Waitsfield staff as interim town administrator in mid-2017 and formally became the town administrator in October 2017. He left his position with the town on April 9 to become the town manager in Randolph.

Decker Dell’Isola had been working four days a week as the planning and zoning administrator and after the April 12 select board meeting shifted to five days a week.

The town has hired David Specht as an interim zoning administrator to replace her.

Decker Dell’Isola was hired in December 2019. She came to Waitsfield from Driggs, Idaho, a resort and recreation community of approximately 1,700 residents in the Teton Valley. During her five years working for Driggs, she served as a planning and grants technician, planner I, and as planning and zoning administrator.

While with Driggs, Decker Dell’Isola led long-term comprehensive land use planning efforts, worked with applicants seeking permits or development approval and dealt with potential or actual enforcement problems.

Decker Dell’Isola holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry. A master of science degree in environmental science from the University of Idaho is scheduled for completion in May 2020. Decker Dell’Isola holds certifications as a flood plain manager and from the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Decker Dell’Isola is originally from the Northeast and had already moved back when she was hired.