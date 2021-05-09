When running errands around The Valley, people may have noticed a couple of hybrid gas-electric Toyota Priuses and electric Chevy Bolts bopping around, painted green and blue earthy colors. Those cars are driven by employees of SunCommon, a solar energy company in Waterbury.

This week The Valley Reporter caught up with Tom Berry, vice president of marketing and sales at SunCommon, to see how solar sale trends have changed in Vermont since the start of the pandemic. According to Berry, the company has seen an uptick in interest in solar power from people across Vermont.

“Lots of Vermonters are interested in going solar in 2021, and SunCommon is busy helping them do just that. We’re seeing interest from homeowners and businesses, and it makes sense,” said Berry.

In fact, the surge of people looking to add solar to their homes and business has created a unique problem for SunCommon: employment. They don’t have enough people to meet the demand. “We need your help!” said Berry, who suggested people check out job listings at suncommon.com.

One thing driving Vermonter’s to transition to solar power is the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC). “The ITC is a tax credit worth 26% of the cost of solar for systems on residential and commercial properties,” explained Berry. “Everyone’s tax situation is different, so we strongly recommend that customers talk to a tax professional to determine their eligibility for the ITC.”

After learning about their solar eligibility, SunCommon customers have a variety of options to choose from. “We offer a wide range of products to help break down barriers to clean energy,” said Berry. “We offer roof and ground-mounted solar for homes, schools and businesses, community solar arrays for people who can't have solar at their home, beautiful timber frame solar canopies for up to six cars, Tesla Powerwall for home battery backup and solar-powered heating and cooling.”

In fact, this year SunCommon will be Vermont’s only certified installer of the Tesla solar roof, “an innovative technology that integrates solar into special shingles,” explained Berry “It’s a roof that pays for itself.”

Cost savings are not the only benefit of solar power, Berry explained. “You can power your home with energy from the sun, help build a brighter future and safer planet for the next generation and contribute to a more resilient power grid for all Vermonters. What’s not to like?”