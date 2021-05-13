Today, May 12, 2021, we have learned about a person in our learning community with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Harwood Union High School. We are working with the Vermont Department of Health to determine close contacts. At this time, we believe that all close contacts are isolated to the Harwood Community Learning Center. We anticipate completing contact tracing calls by 5 p.m. today. We recommend that you continue to take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The most important things you can do:

Make sure your child is wearing a mask.

Make sure your child is washing their hands.

Keep your child home if they are sick.

Call your primary care provider if you or your child has symptoms of COVID-19.

Sign up for a vaccine if you are eligible.

People who may have been exposed will be notified:

Anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive may have been exposed to the virus and will be asked to quarantine, which means staying home and away from other people for up to 14 days. Read more about what it means to quarantine here.

If you are identified as someone who may have been exposed, someone from either HUMHS or the Health Department will notify you and will provide information and guidance on quarantine and other recommendations. If the Health Department calls, make sure to answer the phone or call them back.

Learn more about what happens when there is a case in a school.

We are working with the Health Department to keep our community safe.

Learn more about getting tested in Vermont. Testing is free and available at the following locations the week of May 10-16.