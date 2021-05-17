Sunday, May 16, 2021, 4:45 PM

Dear HUUSD Community:

On May 15, we learned about two students who tested positive and were in attendance during their infectious period in our learning community with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) affecting Harwood Community Learning Center (HCLC), Crossett Brook Middle School and Thatcher Brook Primary School.

We have learned about another member of our learning community who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Harwood Union High School. We are working with the Vermont Department of Health and are in the process of calling those identified as close contacts. Those who have been affected by bus ridership have already been contacted by a school administrator. Please answer calls you may receive from the school and check your email for any additional communication from the district. We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms.

We are asking for your vigilance and perseverance as we approach the last month of school. Please review the mitigation strategies below. COVID-19 is still in our community and we need your support to finish the school year strong!

Brigid Nease, Superintendent

Allison Conyers, HUUSD COVID Coordinator