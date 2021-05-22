Leanne Taddonio, stylist, designer, stager and owner of Intentional Space, Waitsfield, is seeing the impacts of how COVID influences people’s design choices in their homes.

With more people working from home, family members returning and living with family, more meals being cooked at home and people practicing wellness, what people want and need in their homes has changed, she said.

Add in the need for people working from home to have a quiet, organized private space for virtual meetings and what she is seeing is that Great Rooms ( a style people have loved for more than a decade) no longer suit people’s needs.

“People are designing spaces that are smaller and separate, adding walls to allow for private work space,” she said.

“We are also using more natural materials and we are more conscious of the earth, resulting from the pandemic, that we are choosing to nurture ourselves in spa-like bathrooms, We are also incorporating gyms in the home that replace the more traditional formal spaces, such as the dining room. No longer are we designint our homes for others that only visit once a year. We are taking a step back to function and spaces/rooms are reflective of such,” Taddonio explained.

Another trend she is seeing is that the more people are at home, the more outdoor spaces are being created for people to be alone and quiet but not leave the house. This includes small outback cottages and tiny houses and other areas set off from the traditional back deck.

Beyond walls and physical structures Taddonio is seeing increased interest in colors.

“Color has an enormous effect on mood and other basic energy levels and we are craving more attunement to nature, color trends have become neutral. Neutrals give us calmness in a raging storm. Another showstopper is teal. Teal is everywhere in design currently, from cabinets to plush new faux velours. Teal. This is a rich, yet natural color that combines the elements of nature and regality. It is strong, yet grounded and remarkably uplifting!” she said.

Taddonio explained that she is guided by the concept that all things are connected in the natural, physical and spiritual world and that people can consciously design space to have a multitude of effects on their mind, mood and lives.

“My preference is less. Less is more. When we combine the elements that already exist in the natural world and utilize them in a conscious, passionate way, our spaces then lend themselves to add to the whole, wellness of our life,” she said.