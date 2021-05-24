At Neck of the Woods (NOW) summer camps, offered for seven weeks this summer, parents and children can choose a week or two to match their interests such as: Blast off to Space, challenge themselves in Sports Week, explore Camping Week, try Music and Dance Week, dive into Water and Animals, dig into Science or World Celebrations. Parents and children can choose all seven weeks if they choose.

Advertisement

“The challenge for parents at this point is that the camps are just about full as is typical with many area summer camps. If a parent is fortunate, a wait list spot might be available,” said board member and spokesperson Linda Levin.

NOW, the child care center located at the former Small Dog Electronics campus in Waitsfield, includes an 11-acre site which borders the Mad River Path and Mad River. The two youngest groups of campers, 3 to 4 year old and 4 to 5 year old, will be located at the NOW building. Kindergarteners through third graders will be in three groups at Moretown School. Each week camp activities will follow a specific theme. Younger children will engage in crafts and theme-based activities. There will also be structured outdoor games and water play, morning and afternoon snacks and lunch and quiet rest time. Older campers will be based as well at Moretown School and have time for theme activities, outdoor games, water play, relaxing activities and more. On Thursdays and Fridays, the groups will head out for off-site outdoor field trips. Field trips will include days of hiking, biking, swimming, sculpture school, pottery, fishing, horseback riding and even some trips to museums.

This summer a new program for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will offer the opportunity for developing leadership skills. Their mornings will be spent learning about a skill by engaging in activities and games and in the afternoons, they will assist the counselors in leading activities for the younger groups.

For more information on NOW Camp offerings, visit https://www.neckofthewoodsvt.com/summer-camps.