The Dry Bridge on lower Stowe Street will be closing for repairs starting Monday, May 24. This is a town project and J.A. McDonald will be the contractor. The bridge will be open from noon on Friday, May 28, through Memorial Day weekend and will close again Tuesday morning, June 1, for a few more days depending on the weather. Details below:

Signage will direct traffic around to alternate streets. Businesses on lower Stowe Street will remain open.

If all components of the project come together as planned the following is the schedule for repair of the dry bridge: