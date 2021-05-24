The Dry Bridge on lower Stowe Street will be closing for repairs starting Monday, May 24. This is a town project and J.A. McDonald will be the contractor. The bridge will be open from noon on Friday, May 28, through Memorial Day weekend and will close again Tuesday morning, June 1, for a few more days depending on the weather. Details below:
Signage will direct traffic around to alternate streets. Businesses on lower Stowe Street will remain open.
If all components of the project come together as planned the following is the schedule for repair of the dry bridge:
- On Monday, May 24, J.A. McDonald will begin removal of the existing pavement and membrane. This may take two to three days depending on how easy the existing membrane comes off. During the two to three days the bridge will remain closed around the clock. Concrete deck repair will take place at the same time if needed.
- After the existing pavement/membrane is completely removed and concrete deck repair completed the dry bridge will be reopened for traffic. Traffic will travel on the concrete deck.
- On Tuesday, June 1, NICOM will put down the primer and membrane.
- On Wednesday, June 2, a tack coat will be applied to the membrane and then ST Paving will repave the bridge. The two joints will be refilled.
- On June 1 the bridge will be closed around the clock.
- On June 2 the bridge should be reopened at the end of the work day.
- Work on June 1 and 2 is weather dependent.