OVERALL IMPACTS

--Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place.

--Pay attention to changing work locations and traffic flow.

--Weekends are construction free.

--Memorial Day weekend: Construction will wrap-up by noon on Friday, May 28, and will resume Tuesday, June 1.

Segment 1. North Main Street from railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

--Work will continue on North Main Street from the railroad bridge towards the downtown core to install new concrete sidewalks and walkways. The schedule for concrete pouring is dependent on weather. Forms will be set up in advance for poured concrete sidewalks.

--If you see workers blocking your driveway as they progress through the construction area and you need to get in or out of your driveway, please let them know and they will make accommodations for you.

--Vehicles will not be able to drive over newly-poured concrete for several days and vehicles will need to park offsite until the concrete has cured. Street parking is an option where available. The municipal office building and library is available during this time or you may want to coordinate with your neighbors for shared temporary parking.

--Walkways to each property are being prepped and poured.

--A kiosk foundation will be installed at the Bidwell Lane, Stowe Street intersection once the Dry Bridge work is completed.

NOTE: DRY BRIDGE WORK ON STOWE STREET

This is a town project. The bridge will be open for the holiday weekend but will close again for final prep and paving on June 1 and 2. Vehicles and pedestrians will be able to access the lower portion of Stowe Street. Businesses are open.

--On Tuesday, June 1, the primer and membrane will be installed.

--On Wednesday June 2, a tack coat will be applied to the membrane and then bridge will be paved.

--On June 1 the bridge will be closed around the clock.

--On June 2 the bridge should be reopened at the end of the work day.

--Work on June 1 and 2 is weather dependent.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Row

--New concrete sidewalks are being poured in several different locations. Pedestrian access will be temporarily limited.

--The Northfield Savings Bank access will be from Elm Street while the drives are closed.

--Businesses will retain pedestrian access across bridged walkways over newly poured concrete.

--If you see workers blocking your driveway as they progress through the construction area and you need to get in or out of your driveway, please let them know and they will make accommodations for you.

--Vehicles will not be able to drive over newly-poured concrete across driveways for several days. Alternate access and parking will need to be arranged during this time. Signage will be available were needed.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project

--Kiosk work continues at the corner of Park Row and South Main Street and the corner of Demeritt Place and Main Street.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sign up for automatic updates and check on project details go to www.waterburyworks.com