Camp Meade, Middlesex, will host Salvation Farms’ Aid next month, featuring live local musicians covering national acts.

Salvation Farms, a Vermont nonprofit, is holding the June 13 event to support its work collaborating with farmers, partners and community members to help Vermont feed itself, working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms. Salvation Farms is a federally recognized nonprofit with a mission to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management through gleaning and other practices.

Salvation Farms’ Aid returns for the second time with the benefit concert, this year at Camp Meade. Gates open at 11:30, music starts at 12:30, a $30 show, free for those under 12.

Inspired by Farm Aid, Salvation Farms’ Aid features some of local musicians covering national acts. This year’s line-up includes: Rik Palieri covering Pete Seeger, Beg Steal or Borrow covering Del McCoury Band, Abby Sherman and The Way North covering Susan Tedeschi, Blues for Breakfast covering The Highwaymen, Mr. French covering Led Zeppelin and Craig Mitchell covering Prince.

PLANETARY MATTERS PHILOSOPHY

Supporting artists and supporting local farmers and local food for Vermont dovetails nicely with the philosophy of Planetary Matters, the company that owns Camp Meade.

“We want to support artists and we want to support farmers. One of our joys is to feed the body and feed the soul, that’s our core mission.We’re delighted to host something that supports music and farmers without whom we wouldn’t be able to eat,” explained Russ Bennett, one of the partners (with Mike Pelcher and Alan Newman) in Planetary Matters.

Bennett said that he and his partners also fully support the work of Salvation Farms to keep Vermont-grown food in the state and feeding Vermonters as well as Salvation Farms’ efforts lobbying and working on the farm-to-schools program.

“We can all support these goals,” said Bennett, pointing out that a dollar generated by a local agrarian economy will circulate seven times through the local economy.

SILENT AUCTION AND MORE

At Camp Meade on the day of the show, in addition to the live music, there will also be a silent auction, featuring -- among other things -- a framed concert poster from Phish signed by all four band members, a collection of books from Chelsea Green Publishing, a basket of Way Out Wax goodies, an annual family membership to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, among other special Vermont items and experiences. Ticket sales and silent auction benefit Salvation Farms. Salvation Farms’ Aid will also feature a Local Abundance area where ticket holders can learn from folks immersed in topics like gardening, traditional foods, eating for wellness, foraging, caring for our soils and herbalism.

Salvation Farms’ Aid is made possible with support from Cabot Creamery, National Life, Yankee Farm Credit, Gardener’s Supply, Ben & Jerry’s, Concept2, WIZN, The X Press, Rock Art Brewery, Sterling College, City Market, The Alchemist, Music & Arts, WBTV-LP and Camp Meade. Join Salvation Farms as they work to build a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms. To learn more and for tickets, visit www.salvationfarms.org.