Have something to say about the COVID-19 pandemic year or about hopes for what comes next? Or how about drawings or photos to pair with words? The Mad River Valley libraries (Warren Public Library, Joslin Memorial Library and Moretown Public Library) are seeking poets, storytellers and essayists. And they are also seeking experienced writers, and those just starting out? The Mad River Valley libraries are seeking submissions of prose, poetry, art and photography for a collection of stories of life in the Mad River Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions will be compiled into a publication that will be distributed within the community. To submit work, go to https://forms.gle/Xwata4XEsaRvJLdZa

Then email your submission to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Written submissions should be 1,000 words or fewer and should be submitted as a Google Doc or MS Word document. Photos and artwork should be submitted as .jpg or .png files. Hard copies of artwork may be dropped off at a local library. Submissions are due by July 1, 2021.

For those who are unsure about what they want to write, but want to write something, the local librarians will host the June 13 workshop to help local contributors. In the session, author Laura Williams McCaffrey will use writing prompts and visual prompts to help people unlock what they need to write. There will be materials provided by the librarians, but people are free to bring their own. There will be one workshop for younger folks (8-12) from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and one for teens and adults from 3:30 to -5 p.m. under the tent on the Warren town green. For details about the pandemic story project, or to register for a workshop, visit joslinmemoriallibrary.com, moretownlibrary.com or warrenlibrary.com, or call one of the local libaries.

McCaffrey’s short stories have appeared in Cicada, YA Review Network and Solstice Literary Magazine earning such honors as the SCBWI Magazine Merit Award for fiction and a Pushcart Prize Nomination. She’s also published three YA fantasy novels, Marked, Water Shaper and Alia Waking. The former fiction editor at YA Review Network, Laura now teaches at Champlain College and at Solstice, a low-residency MFA program, as well as at Pacem School, an independent school for middle and high school students. For more information about her and her work, visit https://www.laurawilliamsmccaffrey.com.