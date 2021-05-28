The Village West Sidewalk project in Waitsfield reached a significant milestone on Tuesday, May 25, with the placement of the first segments of concrete walk in front of the Valley Players Theater and the former Methodist Church building. Additional areas of new sidewalk will be placed by J&M Concrete, over the balance of this week in the northern area of the project. Meanwhile, the general contractor, Don Weston Excavating, has completed granite curb installation in front of the Masonic Hall and Waitsfield Pottery building. Work on their part this week will focus on running additional underground drainage piping northward and setting a new catch basin in front of the Village Grocery.

During this week’s drainage work, the entrance to Parsonage Lane will be occasionally closed to traffic, according to Pat Travers of Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., resident engineer for the town. At least one of the driveways into the Village Grocery will be kept open at all times for customer access. When concrete placement occurs at driveways, only half of each driveway will be closed at any given time, thereby allowing access into those properties.

Motorists should continue to plan for extra time while traveling through the construction zone, as alternating one-way traffic will be in effect for the remaining drainage work.