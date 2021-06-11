The 2021 Warren Fourth of July Parade will be held Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m. in Warren Village. What better place to see the parade than in the parade itself? Floats, marching bands, grocery cart drill teams, flag wavers, drum corps, stilt-walkers, antique vehicles and whatever can propel itself with some reliability down Main Street are invited and welcomed.

“This year’s theme, Heroes Among Us, celebrates the essential workers who got us to where we are today. While adherence to the theme is encouraged, it is not required,” said Susan Klein who manages the parade for the Mad River Valley Rotary.

Floats do not need to register, simply show up at the south end of Main Street in Warren by 9 a.m. and get in line. The parade starter may switch up the order of floats as they near the starting line, so celebrants are asked to follow instructions.

The 2021 parade will culminate with a street dance in front of The Warren Store with fireworks at dusk at Sugarbush Resort. There are no Buddy Badges, kids’ activities, beer garden or live music after the parade at Brooks Field this year. There is limited parking around the perimeter of Brooks Field at the elementary school.

Direct questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.warren4thofjuly.com for frequent updates.