Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, is one of three finalists for the Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce 2020 Deane C Davis Outstanding Business of the Year Award. In addition to Lawson’s, Healthy Living Market of South Burlington and Union Mutual of Montpelier were named finalists.

Advertisement

Members of the selection committee reported that Lawson’s Finest is guided by their five pillars -- excellence, authenticity, fun, community and innovation and that these values are represented in their product quality, work culture, guest experience and philanthropy.

A formal ceremony will take place later in June where the winner of the DCD Award will be announced and the finalists will be presented with their plaques.

The criteria for this award include:

Growth in sales or employment.

Commitment of company resources for participation in community projects.

Encouragement of employees to be involved in community events.

Recognition of the importance of the environment to the state as a natural and economic resource.

Addressing employee concerns/needs to create a positive work environment for all employees. Nominated businesses must have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.

This annual award honors a Vermont business that shows an outstanding history of sustained growth while displaying an acute awareness of what makes Vermont unique. The award, named for the former governor of Vermont, was created 30 years ago by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce to recognize and honor the state’s best companies.