It's #FriendlyFaceFriday again, where stewardMRV and the Mad River Valley highlight people that make the community great and talk to them about environmental stewardship! #MRVFriendlyFaces.

This week it's Jared Rouleau from A&J Recycling.

What's your relation to the Mad River Valley?

"Our relationship to the Mad River dates back to the day Amantha was born; she was born and raised here in the MRV. From her first walk, to her first drive, it all happened here. I came alone as a young man to work at the Sugarbush Resort at the age of 17. Amantha and I have grown to have children and our own home right here in Warren."

Why do you think environmental stewardship is important, and why do you think stewardMRV in particular is important?

"We started A&J Recycling about four years ago with the idea that we would help make the community cleaner, recycle what we could and make some money while doing it. It has since grown to be our every breath -- we eat, sleep, breathe trash and recycling and try to do it the best. It is our goal to provide the best service we can and to do our part to keep trash out of the woods, streams and roadsides. As we live here in the Mad River, and as our kids will someday have kids and so on, environmental stewardship is so important because it not only keeps the Mad River clean, but keeps people coming here! People see the difference when trash collection is run like a tight ship. It is important to lead by example."