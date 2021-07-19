Main Menu

Warren, Waitsfield and Fayston have set their municipal tax rates while Duxbury and Moretown are still working on it.

Advertisement
Efficiency Vermont

 

In Fayston the select board set the municipal tax rate of $0.30 on July 13. Last year’s municipal tax rate was $0.28.5. Fayston’s Grand List this year is $3,862, 634 per $100 of assessed value. Last year it was $3,838,911 per $100 of assessed value. The homestead residential education tax rate for Fayston is $1.7825, up from the 2020 rate of $1.681. The nonresidential tax rate this year is $1.7403, up from last year’s rate of $1.6755.

Fayston is slated to receive $139,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Towns will also receive a portion of ARPA funds that are earmarked for Washington County.

 

WAITSFIELD

In Waitsfield, the municipal tax rate this year is $0.4581, up slightly from last year’s rate of $0.457. Waitsfield’s Grand List this year is $3,814,455 per $100 of assessed value up from last year’s Grand List of $3,765,073. The homestead residential education tax rate this year is $1.77 up from last year’s rate of $1.65. The nonresidential education tax rate this year is $1.66 with last year’s data not available.

Waitsfield is slated to receive $177,236 in ARPA funds.

 

WARREN

The Warren municipal tax rate this year is $0.3774 down from last year’s $0.41 This year’s homestead residential education tax rate is $1.7869, up from last year’s rate of $1.6814. The nonresidential education tax rate this year is $1.7446 compared to last year’s rate of $1.6761.

Warren’s Grand List this year is $7,544,126.60 per $100 of assessed value, up from last year’s $7,367,920.06.

Warren anticipates receiving $174,933 in ARPA funds.

Taxes