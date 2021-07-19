Warren, Waitsfield and Fayston have set their municipal tax rates while Duxbury and Moretown are still working on it.

Advertisement

In Fayston the select board set the municipal tax rate of $0.30 on July 13. Last year’s municipal tax rate was $0.28.5. Fayston’s Grand List this year is $3,862, 634 per $100 of assessed value. Last year it was $3,838,911 per $100 of assessed value. The homestead residential education tax rate for Fayston is $1.7825, up from the 2020 rate of $1.681. The nonresidential tax rate this year is $1.7403, up from last year’s rate of $1.6755.

Fayston is slated to receive $139,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Towns will also receive a portion of ARPA funds that are earmarked for Washington County.

WAITSFIELD

In Waitsfield, the municipal tax rate this year is $0.4581, up slightly from last year’s rate of $0.457. Waitsfield’s Grand List this year is $3,814,455 per $100 of assessed value up from last year’s Grand List of $3,765,073. The homestead residential education tax rate this year is $1.77 up from last year’s rate of $1.65. The nonresidential education tax rate this year is $1.66 with last year’s data not available.

Waitsfield is slated to receive $177,236 in ARPA funds.

WARREN

The Warren municipal tax rate this year is $0.3774 down from last year’s $0.41 This year’s homestead residential education tax rate is $1.7869, up from last year’s rate of $1.6814. The nonresidential education tax rate this year is $1.7446 compared to last year’s rate of $1.6761.

Warren’s Grand List this year is $7,544,126.60 per $100 of assessed value, up from last year’s $7,367,920.06.

Warren anticipates receiving $174,933 in ARPA funds.