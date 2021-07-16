The Duxbury Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board selected Cindy Senning for the open seat recently vacated by Brian Dalla Mura at the recommendation of the Duxbury

Select Board. While the consensus among the select board members was that either candidate would be a strong choice, some members leaned toward Senning given her experience and longstanding involvement in local schools. The two Duxbury residents who applied for the position were Cindy Senning and Patrick Zachary.

Senning has been involved in district since 1982, when her eldest child entered kindergarten. She has served as principal at the Duxbury Primary School, as well as a school nurse and was on the school board responsible for forming the Waterbury-Duxbury School District and building Crossett Brook Middle School in 1997. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Cornell University, as well as a master’s and doctorate in education from the University of Vermont, where she completed a dissertation on school boards in Vermont. In her letter of interest, she wrote, “I have been a parent, teacher, nurse, administrator, school board member, taxpayer and now a grandparent. I have a strong commitment to education, students and this district and believe I have a lot to contribute.”

Senning will serve until Town Meeting Day on March 1, 2022, at which point voters will elect a candidate to serve the remaining year of the term. Dalla Mura served on the board briefly before accepting a position at Thatcher Brook Primary School. State statute prohibits an employee of the school district from serving on the school board.

There is also an open position for the Waterbury seat, which will be filled later this month.