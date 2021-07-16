Saturday, July 17, WDEV will celebrate 90 years of broadcasting from whence it all began -- live from Stowe Street in Waterbury. Stowe Street will be closed to traffic from Bidwell Lane to Main Street to allow WDEV to broadcast live from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Owner Ken Squier invites listeners to join the celebration. “This will be a birthday party like you haven’t seen before” said Squier, “from the building from which it all began.” Station manager Steve Cormier has been at work bringing to life the feel and flavor of the pioneer radio station. “We feel and believe,” said Cormier, “that first and foremost we’re a news operation but along the way we’ve collected a rare breed of folks who talk the talk and make WDEV a very personable radio station. We’ve centered our festivities in a way to make WDEV as it always is, unique,” says Cormier.

Saturday programs including The Trading Post, Music to Go to the Dump By, For the Birds and In the Garden will all take place live on Stowe Street. Listeners are encouraged to stop by to enjoy cake and ice cream, share memories and meet the WDEV personalities.