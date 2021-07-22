OVERALL IMPACTS

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present where construction is taking place.

Expect construction activities the length of the project to cleanup and prep for paving for the first week in August, weather permitting. This was delayed a week due to the recent rainy weather.

Punch list items such as topsoil, seeding and mulching are taking place throughout the project.

Segment 1. North Main Street from Railroad Bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving the first week in August.

Work on the newly installed lampposts will continue.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Row

Structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving the first week in August.

Work will continue to topsoil, seed and mulch areas by sidewalks and driveways where needed.

Work on the newly installed lampposts will continue.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project

Structures in the roadway are being raised to prepare for paving the first week of August.

Work will continue to topsoil, seed and mulch areas by sidewalks and driveways where needed.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.