At the July 21 Harwood Unified Union School District (HUSSD) board meeting, Scott Culver was appointed to the open Waterbury seat.

Culver is a lifelong Waterbury resident, a Harwood Union alumnus, and father of four Harwood alumni. He wrote in his letter of interest, “The school district is very important to both me and my family. This would be a privilege to help pave the way to establishing a unified district that promotes higher education, sound beliefs and equity for everyone.”

There were five applicants (one withdrew) for the position vacated by Michael Frank, who was appointed to the school board in 2020 and resigned in June 2021 for reasons unspecified. There are four Waterbury seats on the school board and two each from Duxbury, Fayston, Warren, Waitsfield and Moretown. The open Duxbury seat was filled last week by Cindy Senning.

The candidates for the Waterbury seat were Glenn Andersen, Scott Culver, Jacqui Kelleher (who withdrew), Bill Poderzay, and Tori Taravella. Culver received 51.85% of the vote while Taravella received 26.4%. One member of the school board was absent.

Culver will serve until Town Meeting Day, March 1, 2022, at which point voters will elect a new member to serve until the Waterbury term is up in 2024.