TOWN OF WAITSFIELD

SELECTBOARD SPECIAL MEETING

Friday, July 23, 2021

9:30 A.M.

Waitsfield Town Hall OR Remote Access via Zoom

*Please see below for remote access details*

I. Call to Order: 9:30 A.M.

Regular Business.

1. Agenda additions, removals, or adjustments per 1 V.S.A. § 312 (d) (3) (A).

2. Public forum. (5 +/- min.)

3. Consider request from True North Wilderness to make minor modification to Dana Hill Road (as per Class 4 Road Policy)

Adjourn.

*PLEASE NOTE: Public Access to this meeting will be available both in person at Town Hall or remote via Zoom. To participate remotely, please use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056117089

Meeting ID: 820 5611 7089

By phone: 1 (929) 205-6099

Anyone wishing to speak can do so during the designated times, as indicated by the chair.

ALL TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE