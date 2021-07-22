TOWN OF WAITSFIELD
SELECTBOARD SPECIAL MEETING
Friday, July 23, 2021
9:30 A.M.
Waitsfield Town Hall OR Remote Access via Zoom
*Please see below for remote access details*
I. Call to Order: 9:30 A.M.
- Regular Business.
1. Agenda additions, removals, or adjustments per 1 V.S.A. § 312 (d) (3) (A).
2. Public forum. (5 +/- min.)
3. Consider request from True North Wilderness to make minor modification to Dana Hill Road (as per Class 4 Road Policy)
- Adjourn.
*PLEASE NOTE: Public Access to this meeting will be available both in person at Town Hall or remote via Zoom. To participate remotely, please use the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82056117089
Meeting ID: 820 5611 7089
By phone: 1 (929) 205-6099
Anyone wishing to speak can do so during the designated times, as indicated by the chair.
ALL TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE