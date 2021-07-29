OVERALL IMPACTS

Paving and line striping are scheduled to take place weekdays beginning August 2 for two weeks. This work will be over the entire length of the project including side streets where construction took place. Expect delays and one-way traffic while paving takes place. There will be no on-street parking on streets scheduled to be paved. Do not use cellphones while driving. Businesses and sidewalks will be open.

Advertisement

Segment 1. North Main Street from Railroad Bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2. Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.

Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Row

Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2. Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.

Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project

Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2. Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.

The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sign up for automatic updates and check on project details go to www.waterburyworks.com.