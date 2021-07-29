OVERALL IMPACTS
- Paving and line striping are scheduled to take place weekdays beginning August 2 for two weeks. This work will be over the entire length of the project including side streets where construction took place.
- Expect delays and one-way traffic while paving takes place.
- There will be no on-street parking on streets scheduled to be paved.
- Businesses and sidewalks will be open.
Segment 1. North Main Street from Railroad Bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street
- Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2.
- Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.
Segment 2. South Main Street from Stowe Street to Park Row
- Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2.
- Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.
Segments 3 and 4. South Main Street from Park Row to the end of the project
- Structures in the roadway continue to be raised for paving starting August 2.
- Topsoil and seeding touchups will continue where needed.
The schedule for the construction areas and paving is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.
Contact: Barb Farr, 802-244-4300
Sign up for automatic updates and check on project details go to www.waterburyworks.com.