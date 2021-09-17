Chach Curtis was named to the Waitsfield Select Board to fill a vacancy created when board chair Jon Jamieson resigned last month.

At a September 13 meeting, the board voted unanimously to appoint Curtis to fill the position until Town Meeting Day in March 22.

Curtis explained his professional experience to the board along with his previous public service – including serving on the Waitsfield Development Review Board and the Mad River Glen board of trustees. His wife, Kari Dolan, had previously served on the select board prior to being elected to the Vermont House. He serves on the town’s budget committee as well.

In his letter of interest regarding the open seat, Curtis wrote that he’s interested in sound fiscal management of town resources, promoting responsible growth for local businesses, sustaining and growing the farm and forestry community, expanding access to outdoor recreation and developing affordable housing. Curtis and his family moved to Waitsfield in 1994.

Board members discussed his experience and asked questions about his priorities as well as his understanding of how the town implements policies before voting to appoint him.

Prior to that, the board voted to make member Christine Sullivan chair and board member Brian Shupe vice chair.