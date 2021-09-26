Mad River Glen’s Green and Gold weekend is coming up October 2 and 3 and will feature a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic as well as chairlift rides, a shareholder town hall and more.

The pop-up vaccine clinic takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available along with single doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those who receive a vaccine will be get a free foliage ride on the Single Chair, according to spokesperson Ry Young.

Foliage lift rides are available for everyone on the Single Chair both Saturday and Sunday, first chair up is at 10 a.m. and the last chair is loaded at 2:30 p.m. Foliage lift ride tickets are good for a round trip from base to summit and back down again. Rides are free for season passholders. Foliage lift ride tickets can be purchased in person at the ticket window. Stark’s Pub, the General Store and Ticket Booth will all be open. Visit www.madriverglen.com for hours and further details on Green and Gold weekend.

The website also has details about what seasonal products are still available. MRG general manager Matt Lillard reported last week that all available full-season passes had been sold. Lillard said that when MRG limited on-mountain capacity last year it made for a better ski experience for guests and for staff. Mad River Glen reduced the number of full-season passes by 10% this year.

“We’re looking at ways to limit capacity on the mountain so that there’s no more than a 30-minute wait for the Single Chair, people can get into the Basebox and the parking lot can handle it. We want to avoid those really huge days so we’ll be limiting day ticket sales as well. We got a lot of positive feedback from how we ran the mountain last year,” he said.

“We’re not trying to be a country club, we want people to come enjoy the mountain; we just don’t want those really, really crowded days,” he said.

Lillard said MRG is requiring vaccines for all staff this season.

He noted that the deadline for the best price on all seasonal products is September 30 and midweek passes are available. Shareholders can always buy a full-season pass, but the price changes after September 30.